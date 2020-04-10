Trolls 2 Voice Cast: Who's Voicing The World Tour Characters

For the sake of my own sanity, I've put together a list of the Trolls 2: Trolls World Tour voice cast and why their voices probably sound familiar to you. And before you ask, yes, that is Ozzy Osbourne, and yes that is Mr. Christian Grey himself as the oddly adorable Chaz, the Smooth Jazz Troll. So get out your favorite Troll doll and buckle in because we're going on the wild ride that is the Trolls World Tour character (and voice actor) list.