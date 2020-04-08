Why Knives Out Was Such A Special Role For Ana De Armas To Land

Knives Out was a smash hit with an amazing cast, but the most impressive in the film by far was Ana de Armas, who played the lead role of Marta. The actress had been building an impressive filmography over the last few years with movies like War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049 but Knives Out is clearly her breakout role. De Armas says the role of Marta was particularly special for her, because it was one of the few lead roles in Hollywood that was specifically written for somebody from her background.