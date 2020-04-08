Star Wars Editor Criticizes The Last Jedi For Trying To ‘Undo’ Events From The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was certainly a controversial film. While many fans loved the fresh take on the material that it brought, others took serious issue with some of the plot and character decisions made by Rian Johnson's film. Most of the people actually responsible with making the Star Wars movies have remained quiet on the topic, but the Force Awakens editors are now admitting they are firmly in the camp of people who didn't care for the sequel. At the beginning of the interview, Maryann Brandon says she liked some parts of The Last Jedi, and Mary Jo Markey accuses her of not telling the truth.