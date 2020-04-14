Hawkeye Vs. Huntress: Could The Stealthy Avenger Defeat The Badass Bird Of Prey?

Well, that's one thing I hope to settle here. By taking a deep dive into the characters' strengths and weaknesses, we'll know once and for all who can stake their claim as the best equipped and most lethal assassin in all of comics. And unless we are given another run of DC/Marvel crossover titles, this might be the only place you'll get to the bow and arrow-equipped Avenger take on the crossbow-totting, revenge-driven Bird of Prey. So just imagine that Gotham City and New York City were the same place for one night and let's see how these two would square off.