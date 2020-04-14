Hawkeye Vs. Huntress: Could The Stealthy Avenger Defeat The Badass Bird Of Prey?

Leave a Comment
When comic book fans play out all of the different scenarios where their favorite DC Comics heroes go toe-to-toe with their favorite Marvel Comics heroes, they typically focus on the situations where Batman takes on Iron Man, or Superman battles Hulk. But what about the other, lesser known characters who fill pages of comic books and have appeared on the big screen? What about longtime staples like the stealthy Hawkeye and the badass Huntress? Who'd win that fight?
Well, that's one thing I hope to settle here. By taking a deep dive into the characters' strengths and weaknesses, we'll know once and for all who can stake their claim as the best equipped and most lethal assassin in all of comics. And unless we are given another run of DC/Marvel crossover titles, this might be the only place you'll get to the bow and arrow-equipped Avenger take on the crossbow-totting, revenge-driven Bird of Prey. So just imagine that Gotham City and New York City were the same place for one night and let's see how these two would square off.
Hawkeye
Hawkeye, whose real name is Clint Barton, is one of the two original Avengers who doesn't have superpowers or a billion-dollar suit of armor. But what Hawkeye lacks in superhuman strength and speed, he makes up for it with some of the best archery, hand-to-hand combat and sneaking skills in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Comics.
Hawkeye's Strengths
First and foremost, Hawkeye is a master archer. Whether he's taking down the Chitaruri high above the streets of New York City or members of ruthless drug cartels and the Yakuza in Mexico and Japan, respectively, this silent, but merciless assassin can get in and out of a situation with nothing more than his bow and arrow. There are times when the bow and arrow won't cut it and Hawkeye is forced to utilize his tremendous hand-to-hand combat skills and lethal swordsmanship to get the job done. Fortunately for Barton, and unfortunately for his opponents, the Avenger is up to the task.
Hawkeye's Weaknesses
Hawkeye might be one of the deadliest Avengers when he has his trusty bow and quiver of arrows on his back, but there have been times when the master archer has been left practically ineffective when he runs out of ammo. Unlike Thor's ability to summon lightning, Iron Man's seemingly endless supply of energy blasts and Hulk's boundless strength, Hawkeye can only hold so many arrows at any given time. Sure, Hawkeye has proved time and time again that he can hold his ground in a fistfight, but when the action is far away, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent-turned-outlaw is left at a disadvantage; one that could prove to be deadly if he's not careful.
Huntress
Huntress, also known by her birth name Helena Rosa Bertinelli, is one of the most prolific vigilantes in the DC Comics Universe, and now the DC Extended Universe after making her feature film debut in the critically acclaimed Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), where the character was portrayed by Marly Elizabeth Winstead. Raised in the mafia, this highly skilled and lethal assassin would later turn her back on the corruption and deceit she once thought was normal as a child.
Huntress' Strengths
Just like Hawkeye, Huntress' preferred method of attack is her archery ability, but instead of using a traditional bow and arrow, the Bird of Prey instead keeps her trusty crossbow nearby at all times. In addition to her proficiency with the crossbow, Bertinelli also possesses a great sense of criminology from her upbringing within the mob, not to mention her training to take down those she thought she could trust later on in life. And that doesn't touch on Huntress' unmatched skills behind a larger arsenal of firearms and vast knowledge of martial arts, including the famed Dragon Style Kung Fu and Muay Thai.
Huntress' Weaknesses
With her obsession of getting revenge against those who have harmed her or brought pain and suffering against innocent parties, Huntress can sometimes get in a little too deep in her rage and lose focus, leaving her vulnerable to make mistakes. This difficulty to control her own emotions, especially anger, could leave the highly trained assassin blinded and open to an easy attack by opponents.
Hawkeye Vs. Huntress
There's no doubt about it, a head-to-head matchup between Hawkeye and Huntress would be one for the ages. Knowing how the two characters both like to make good use of their archery skills, the fight would most likely start from a distance with both heroes shrouded in darkness and their surroundings. With a limited number of arrows, Hawkeye would eventually need to make use of his stealth skills, and if that failed, then it's close quarters combat time.
All of that would be difficult considering that Huntress typically brings more than just her handy crossbow to a fight, and would pull out her arsenal of weapons to shoot down the stealthy Avenger. If guns weren't enough to do the trick, the Bird of Prey would have to settle for a fistfight with Hawkeye, which could make for a grueling duel if the Avenger brought his sword from Avengers: Endgame and Huntress had her trusty staff. The two are pretty evenly matched in combat, but Huntress' vast knowledge of different fighting disciplines might give her an edge if she keeps her cool.
Who Wins: Even though I believe that Hawkeye could take down Huntress if it came down to a hand-to-hand combat since the cool-as-a-cucumber Marvel hero could use the DC vigilante's anger as a weakness, I'm afraid it wouldn't get to that point if Huntress could effectively shoot an unarmed Clint Barton once he ran out of arrows.