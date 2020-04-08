Johnny Depp Explains How Finger Was Severed In Graphic Amber Heard Deposition

Various documents have been leaked. Celebrities have been pulled into the mix. Recorded therapy sessions have emerged, and now we have this deposition tape. Clearly, it has become a battle over public opinion every bit as much as a battle over money. That makes some sense given they are actors who need people to go see their movies, but at this point, it’s hard to imagine they both wouldn’t have been better served by trying to rehabilitate their images in other ways that didn’t involve lawyers.