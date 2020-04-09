The Cool Way Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Stars Built A Unique Chemistry

We only had a two day rehearsal period, so Eliza kinda set up little exercises we did, like activities. She had Talia and I do each other’s makeup and paint each other’s nails while kind of running some of the lines. Then she gave us these notebooks with writing prompts in them, and they had three kind of personal questions. Talia and I took them home, filled out our answers, and the next day we shared them together with each other, privately. We kind of had this secret history together with each other.