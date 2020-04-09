Of Course, The Red-Band Trailer For Porno Ran On Pornhub

Leave a Comment
What would you say to a film that showcases a staff of beleaguered young people working at a theater eventually being hunted by a demon released from a haunted skin flick? Most would probably have a lot of questions, but if you’re PornHub, you’d easily host the trailer for such a film on your website. Which means that the Fangoria-produced horror film, Porno, was an easy fit to run on the popular streaming site.
Naturally, you’re probably curious about this trailer, but might not want to visit PornHub to watch Porno’s salacious trailer. Well, if don’t mind some NSFW action that does include brief nudity, you can feast your eyes on the trailer below:
Like any good horror movie, or any good porno, Porno starts with our hapless group of young folks discovering an adult movie hidden within the very building they’ve been working in this whole time. One thing leads to another, and the premise of adult films unlocking a world of violent debauchery is brought to life through director Keola Racela’s bloodsoaked odyssey.
While PornHub itself has been experimenting with non-adult film distribution, this publicity boost to Fangoria’s latest horror film headed to theaters is another sign that the very adult streaming platform is making further moves to promote more narrative-driven features.
This also comes after Bella Thorne debuted an award-winning short film, Her & Him, on the very same website. So now more than ever, Porno’s red-band trailer running on PornHub makes all the more sense; especially since the platform that’s been helping folks entertain themselves during isolation is promoting a movie that’s shifting its release model to do the same thing.
Another way Fangoria’s Porno has made itself as a sign of the times comes from some information courtesy of Deadline, which pegs this horror show of sex and violence as virtually premiering tonight! Much like other independent releases that have followed a similar distribution path, Porno will be available for digital rental through participating independent theaters.
Part of the rental proceeds will go to those theaters in an effort to keep them running during these hard times in the world of theatrical exhibition. This pushes Porno into the homes of the masses much earlier than the originally slated May 8 debut on-demand, similar to how studios like Universal have taken recent theatrical releases and released them digitally.
If you’re a fan of extreme horror and want to help the indie theater of your choice weather the storm, Porno will have its virtual premiere at midnight tonight, thanks to Vimeo! But if you’re in the mood to wait, the video-on-demand debut of the film looks to still be on for May 8. And as always, stay tuned to CinemaBlend for all the latest in movie news.