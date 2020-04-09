Why Gillian Jacobs' SXSW Comedy Isn't Taking Amazon Prime’s Offer To Stream The Movie

Let’s say a distributor, let’s say IFC or Sony, wanted to buy the film, maybe they would decide that they wanted to do a theatrical release. And then they would want the film to ultimately end up online. So it’d ultimately go to Netflix or Amazon or one of those streaming services. And they would be afraid that the moment would have passed. If it’s available on Amazon Prime, and its unlimited how many people can watch that, people who are excited about the movie – however many hundreds of thousands of people watch it for free on Amazon – then later, when the movie does start its natural streaming service life, it will be old news. Or if they do a theatrical release, people will not be motivated to go see it in a theater.