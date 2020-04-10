Dropping The Price On Birds Of Prey Made It Way More Appealing

With theaters shut down, the studios have been trying various tactics with movies that had been in theaters previously. Movies that hadn’t fully wrapped their runs like Sonic: The Hedgehog or The Way Back or Onward were made available on VOD earlier than normal as the studios try to make the films available in homes. As a sidenote, Pixar’s Onward rental is not currently in the Top 10 on iTunes (it’s at #11), but Disney also made it available on Disney+ so that could account for why that particular movie is not higher on the charts.