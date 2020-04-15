7 Actors Who Would Be Perfect To Play Superman After Henry Cavill

Richard Madden

Given there isn’t some kind of clause in his contract that he can’t play both a Marvel and DC hero, Richard Madden could pretty effortlessly take on the role of Sups. The actor is of course best known for his role as Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones, but he’s since kept busy in his Golden Globe-winning role Bodyguard and played John Reid in Rocketman. Next he’ll dive into the superhero realm in next year’s Eternals as Ikaris. The Scottish actor is a particularly good choice for Superman because well… just look at him. It also doesn't hurt that he has this mixture of charm and depth that the role calls for.