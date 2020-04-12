Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Trolls-Obsessed Kids Interrupt Her Interview With Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick

Leave a Comment
Talk show hosts are finding new ways to release fresh content due to self-quarantine and social distancing requirements. This can be said for Kelly Clarkson, who is still keeping things going with segments on social media. One of her most recent segments involved an interview with her Trolls World Tour co-stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. However, the trio would be joined by a couple of special guests as well.
While interviewing Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson initiated a game and, as part of it, each person had to find something related to themselves. Timberlake and Kendrick would both find toy versions of their Trolls characters, but Clarkson found two actual relatives – her children. And as you can imagine, the results were adorable:
Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick did a nice job, but I think Kelly Clarkson may have won this round. The kids be somewhat starstruck when seeing their mother’s co-stars, but they appear to have gotten their bearings quickly. Hearing Clarkson’s daughter compliment both actors on their work was particularly adorable.
During these uncertain times, moments like these are exactly what the public need, which is something all three celebrities more than likely know. Singers like Kelly Clarkson and Justin Timberlake – who are known for writing hit songs that get people excited – are certainly pros at this.
In the talk show realm, Jimmy Fallon is also looking to spread positivity from the comfort of his own home. Since being in self-quarantine. the host of The Tonight Show has welcomed plenty of guests like Adam Sandler and Lady Gaga. He’s also introduced fun new sketches, including a soap opera parody featuring Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell.
Stephen Colbert has been able to drum up talent as well, though he recently encountered some technical difficulties when he welcomed Daniel Radcliffe to the show. But that didn’t stop the two from joking about the situation before ultimately finding a way around it.
Some have taken it upon themselves to create their own online shows. John Krasinski’s Some Good News has taken the internet by storm with its fun segments and guest stars.
Despite the amount of positive energy that’s been generated by continuing these shows online, there are some who consider this method of broadcasting to be “janky.” It’s true that it’s not how the public is used to consuming talk show content, but with content like this it’s honestly hard to argue with the results.
It’s sure to be a little while before talk show hosts return to their normal setups, yet it’s good to see stars like Kelly Clarkson making good use of the time and getting family members involved.
Those wanting to see how well Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake work together can watch Trolls World Tour, which is now available to stream.