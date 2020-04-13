James Gunn Promises Big Things For Rocket In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Leave a Comment
After over ten years of movies, The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become an absolutely massive property. A few franchises have stood out as fan favorites, chief among them being James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. The filmmaker has put his sense of humor, taste in music, and dance moves into the cosmic saga, and it'll all come to an end with Vol. 3. The upcoming threequel may have been delayed due to Gunn's temporary firing, but his script was completed years ago. And it looks like he's got big things in mind for Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.
Rocket is one of the most popular members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn collaborating to bring the foul mouthed alien to life. He's the only member of the team whose backstory hasn't been fully explored on screen, although we've seen hints throughout his first four appearances in the MCU. James Gunn recently teased what's in store for Rocket in Guardians 3, cryptically saying:
Well, this is intriguing. It looks like Rocket's story will really come together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While James Gunn kept tight lipped about what this might include, he's definitely got a soft spot for the character. We'll just have to see how he wraps up his trilogy of Marvel blockbusters.
James Gunn opened up about Rocket Raccoon's future in the MCU over on his personal Twitter. While participating in Comic Book's #QuarantineWatchParty for the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie, he took time to tease some of the upcoming threequel's contents. The filmmaker methodically crafted his first two installments, so it should come as no surprise that he did the same with Vol. 3. In particular, we'll finally peel back the layers of Rocket's dark past.
Marvel fans can re-watch Rocket's tenure in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
In his tweet, James Gunn specifically references one shot of Rocket's back from the first Guardians movie. While the team is being imprisoned together, we see a set of scars and wounds on the character's back. We still haven't gotten any explanation for them, or exactly how Rocket came to exist in the first place. After all, he didn't even know what a Raccoon was.
While re-watching Guardians of the Galaxy and live-tweeting, James Gunn went on to explain how much trauma is at the heart of his colorful cosmic franchise. As he put it,
These type of tweets show how much care James Gunn has put into the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. While the characters of the team may be hilarious and over the top, there's a very real story connecting them. Namely, the childhood trauma that everyone but Drax has faced. It's what makes their chosen family unit so powerful, and why the heroes are more than simply teammates.
Only time will tell exactly what will happen with Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There have been some rumors circulating about possible plot lines, including the introducing of Rocket's love interest Lylla. What's more, it was rumored that Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga might be approached to voice the role.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.