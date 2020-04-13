Star Wars: Finn’s Name Is Actually A Reference To Leia In A New Hope

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is arguably the most beloved franchise in the film world. The beloved space opera has entertained moviegoers for decades, resulting in entire generations of rabid fans. The conversation around George Lucas' colorful world has been constant since Disney kickstarted the property back up, with The Rise of Skywalker ending the nine-film narrative that began with A New Hope. And it turns out that John Boyega's character Finn got his name as a reference to Lucas' original blockbuster.