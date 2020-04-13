More Details On What Happens When Walt Disney World Furloughs 43,000 Employees

Disney's theme parks have been closed around the world since the middle of March and at this point there's no timetable for when they might reopen. When the closure of Walt Disney World was originally announced, it was only scheduled for two weeks, and the company announced it would keep paying the park's cast members through the end of March. Disney then continued to pay its cast members when the closure was extended. However, we now know that, as of April 19, all 43,000 of Walt Disney World's union cast members will be furloughed. Now, thanks to one of the unions that represents the Walt Disney world cast members, we know a bit more about just what this will mean to those people affected by it.