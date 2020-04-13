Soul's New Release Date Has Special Meaning For Pixar

As a result of all these changes, Walt Disney Studios is going to have a pretty tight schedule in the final months of the year. Between Disney and Fox titles, the company will have a total of six films arriving on the big screen in the span of eight weeks. These titles include Cate Shortland's Black Widow (11/6), Adrian Lyne's Deep Water (11/13), Pete Docter's Soul (11/20), Shawn Levy's Free Guy (12/11), Steven Spielberg's West Side Story (12/18), and Ridley Scott's The Last Dual (12/25). Whether or not this remains the plan for the foreseeable future is anyone's guess, as everything seems to be very liquid right now.