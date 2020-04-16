Venom 2: An Updated Cast List For The Venom Sequel

In the Venom mid-credits scene, we saw Brock be invited to conduct a prison-interview with the twisted serial killer Cletus Kasady, who promised "carnage" upon his escape from incarceration. With a pretty big teaser to end the first first, it's a given that we will see Venom and Carnage square off at some point in Venom 2, especially after the release of those photos from the set of the upcoming sequel. But besides the eventual showdown with Carnage, fans can expect to see the relationship between Brock and Venom expand after the upcoming film's producers saw how much audiences appreciated the back and forth banter between the two the first time around.