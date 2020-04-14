Zack Snyder Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Thanking Fans For The Snyder Cut Campaign

Comic book movies are everywhere, but Zack Snyder's Justice League had a particularly fascinating life after its release. Snyder departed the blockbuster in the midst of filming after suffering a family tragedy, leading to The Avengers' Joss Whedon to step in and complete the project in time for its intended release. What resulted was a ton of reshoots and narrative changes, with the theatrical cut failing to meet box office and critical expectations. The campaign for the #SnyderCut began shortly thereafter, and he recently took the time to once again thank the fans and supporters of the movement.