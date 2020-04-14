Zack Snyder Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Thanking Fans For The Snyder Cut Campaign

Leave a Comment
Comic book movies are everywhere, but Zack Snyder's Justice League had a particularly fascinating life after its release. Snyder departed the blockbuster in the midst of filming after suffering a family tragedy, leading to The Avengers' Joss Whedon to step in and complete the project in time for its intended release. What resulted was a ton of reshoots and narrative changes, with the theatrical cut failing to meet box office and critical expectations. The campaign for the #SnyderCut began shortly thereafter, and he recently took the time to once again thank the fans and supporters of the movement.
Since Justice League hit theaters, Zack Snyder has been slowly revealing more glimpses and information about his cut of the movie. The Snyder Cut may have started off as a pipe dream, but plenty of DC collaborators have put their support behind the movie's re-release, including the cast. Fan crowdfunding for the Snyder Cut has also funneled movie into charity, resulting in Snyder sending another thank you message to those fans on Vero. Check it out below.
The Snyder Cut movement is more than just about getting another version of Justice League distributed. Fundraising for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention last year resulted in $156, 613, which is no short sum of cash. And that's made the filmmaker feel even more connection to the rabid fanbase.
Zack Snyder's post came from his personal Vero account, which he regularly to directly communicate with fans. The visionary filmmaker is currently doing a photo challenge, where he reveals something he's grateful for every day. Day 10 was about the fans, specifically those who have been campaigning for the release of Justice League's mythical Snyder Cut and donating money for such a worthy cause.
Snyder Cut devotees chose the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention not as a random choice for a charity, but one that directly relates to both Zack Snyder and the production of Justice League. Snyder left his role as the blockbuster's director for personal reasons, after his daughter Autumn tragically took her own life. He departed the blockbuster to be with his family during this difficult time, which resulted in Warner Bros. recruiting Joss Whedon to complete the project.
It's for this reason that Zack Snyder feels such a connection to the Snyder Cut movement. Because it's more than just the desire to see his original vision for the film, but also an attempt to make a real difference in the world. Although whether or not this alternate cut for Justice League ever sees the light of day remains to be seen.
In the years since Justice League hit theaters, Zack Snyder has regularly revealed new images and tidbits about his vision for Justice League. In typical Snyder fashion the movie would have been a long one, and featured plenty of set ups for a five-film plan for the DCEU. Ultimately things were simplified when Joss Whedon joined, and the blockbuster ended up becoming a bit of a Frankenstein film as two different visions collided.
It should be interesting to see how the Snyder Cut movement continues developing. The blockbuster is currently unfinished, so it would presumably need some money in order for the visual effects to be completed. Although considering how much of a box office disappointment the theatrical cut was, Warner Bros. might not want to shell out more money.
