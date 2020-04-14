Will Smith Sums Up COVID-19 Quarantine With Perfect I Am Legend-Inspired Meme

I Am Legend sees Will Smith as a lone survivor wandering a New York City that has been left empty after a virus outbreak ravages the population. He wanders the roads, which have been taken back by nature. Of course, in the movie Will Smith's character keeps himself busy by trying to rid the city of the vampire population that has taken hold, and that's really not what's happening here, but for those of us that have ever wondered how we would handle the end of the world, this is (hopefully) as close as we'll ever get.