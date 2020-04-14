Apparently Shorter Theatrical Windows Are Bad For Home Video Revenue

Along with looking at how the amount of time a movie spends in theaters correlates to theatrical and home video revenues, this study, commissioned by NATO (National Association of Theatre Owners), took a variety of other factors into account, including box office, length of theatrical run, perceived quality (through Rotten Tomatoes scores), sequels, time of year, strength of box office in the 4th week of the theatrical run. Along with discovering that shorter theatrical windows damage both a movie’s commercial performance in theaters and on home media, the study also found that the length of the theatrical run is “more highly correlated to home sales than to box office sales.”