What The Original Hamilton Cast Is Doing Now

Outside of his acting work, Lin-Manuel Miranda published Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks For Me & You in 2018, featuring illustrations from Jonny Sun. Additionally, Miranda produced In the Heights, a movie adaptation of his musical of the same name, which is expected to be released later this year. Miranda admits he's continuing to work on it, particularly as the adaptation was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Miranda will jump into the director's chair soon to make a Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical, Tick, Tick... Boom. He previously played the lead role when it appeared on stage.

Miranda will produce Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake, and he'll make new music with Alan Menken. He'll also executive produce and compose The Kingkiller Chronicle and will provide songs for Sony Pictures Animation's Vivo. He's also making a documentary with Norman Lear about actress Rita Moreno.