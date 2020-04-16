Doctor Strange’s Director Really Wants Us To Know He Approves Of Sam Raimi Directing The Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever changing place, especially as the studio plans the next two phases of filmmaking. There are a ton of very exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This will be Benedict Cumberbatch's second solo movie, and will see Stephen Strange work with Scarlet Witch in the process. Scott Derrickson isn't returning to helm the second Doctor Strange flick, with that honor now going to Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. And Derrickson wants to make it very clear that he's ok with said turn of events.