Doctor Strange’s Director Really Wants Us To Know He Approves Of Sam Raimi Directing The Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever changing place, especially as the studio plans the next two phases of filmmaking. There are a ton of very exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This will be Benedict Cumberbatch's second solo movie, and will see Stephen Strange work with Scarlet Witch in the process. Scott Derrickson isn't returning to helm the second Doctor Strange flick, with that honor now going to Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. And Derrickson wants to make it very clear that he's ok with said turn of events.
News of Sam Raimi's involvement with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an exciting one for comic book fans, especially given his previous experience with the Spider-Man trilogy. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson previously tweeted out his support of this news, but he recently took to social media to clarify this, following rumors of the contrary. Check out Derrickson's tweet below.
Well, that certainly puts the conversation to rest. Scott Derrickson definitely has no sore feelings about Sam Raimi getting the directing gig for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What's more, he thinks his friend and colleague would be a great choice to move Stephen Strange's story forward within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Scott Derrickson's message of support is the second time he's tweeted about Sam Raimi's involvement in the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel. But it looks like he's still been hearing rumblings and rumors to the contrary. That's what inspired him to address the situation once more, hopefully for the last time. Because if he's happy, the fans should be as well.
From the title alone, it seems like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be dealing with some high concepts. While the first movie introduced magic to the MCU and had some stunningly trippy visuals, Sam Raimi's sequel is clearly focusing on the multiverse. Exactly what this story will entail remains to be seen, but it will definitely involve Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in what will likely be her biggest MCU role to date.
Sam Raimi brought the Spider-Man franchise to theaters before superhero movies and shared universes became commonplace. While there were some stumbles along the way (Spider-Man 3's dance number?), it should be interesting to see how he applies those same sensibilities to the MCU.
The filmmaker also had a ton of horror experience, which will hopefully translate to the dark themes of The Multiverse of Madness. Sam Raimi's directed Drag Me to Hell, and produced The Evil Dead, Don't Breathe, Crawl, and The Grudge. Hopefully what results is a horror inspired Marvel flick, breaking new ground for the massive franchise.
