What To Watch On Netflix If You Love Westerns

True Grit (1969)

A teenage girl (Kim Darby) seeks revenge on her father’s murderer, enlisting the help of a washed-up, eye-patched US Marshal (John Wayne) and the unexpected assistance of Texas Ranger La Beouf (Glen Campbell) to track him down through Native American territory in 1880.

Why It's A Good Option for Fans Of Westerns: While I personally have a soft spot for Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2010 adaptation of Charles Portis’ 1968 novel, few westerns are as iconic as this crowd pleasing adventure story that earned “The Duke” his sole Oscar win in 1970.

