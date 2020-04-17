The Best Reactions To Disney+’s Butt Censorship In Tom Hanks’ Movie Splash

On the one hand, you sort of get it. If Disney+ is the streaming service where you're going to let your kids decide what to watch, you want to be sure there's nothing on there you don't want them to see. Depending on the kids, and depending on the parents, seeing the original version of Splash might not be that big a deal, but Disney is always going to err on the side of caution because there will certainly be some parents that will have an issue.