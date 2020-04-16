E.T. And Empire Of The Sun's Allen Daviau Is Dead Following COVID-19 Battle

Moviemaking is a collaborative process, so while those in front of the camera are more well-known to the general public, there are plenty of integral jobs behind the scenes that need to be done for the final product to be completed. For movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Empire of the Sun, Allen Daviau filled the crucial role of cinematographer, but sadly, word’s come in that he has passed away from COVID-19 complications at the age of 77.