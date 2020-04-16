E.T. And Empire Of The Sun's Allen Daviau Is Dead Following COVID-19 Battle

Leave a Comment
Moviemaking is a collaborative process, so while those in front of the camera are more well-known to the general public, there are plenty of integral jobs behind the scenes that need to be done for the final product to be completed. For movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Empire of the Sun, Allen Daviau filled the crucial role of cinematographer, but sadly, word’s come in that he has passed away from COVID-19 complications at the age of 77.
This news comes food editor and writer Colma Andrews, who shared on Twitter that Allen Daviau, who he was friends with for almost 60 years, died at the MPTF Hospital in Los Angeles after contracting the coronavirus. Kees van Oostrum, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, confirmed that Daviau had died, saying in a statement (via Variety):
Allen was active in our society in many ways like chairing our membership committee for several years. Also, his commitment to teaching our craft and being very accessible for young cinematographers will forever be engraved in our memories. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, his taste for the best of foods and his laugh that unmistakably marked his presence from far away.
