The Willoughbys Voice Cast: Who's Voicing The Netflix Movie's Characters

Have you ever watched an animated movie and found yourself thinking, "Gee, that voice sounds familiar?" You're not alone. While one of the keys to great voice acting is getting the audience immersed in the animated creation in front of them, there will always be that nagging feeling where you can place the voice from someone in something but it's slipping your mind. That'll probably be the case while you watch Netflix's new animated movie, The Willoughbys. The CG-animated family film has a great cast list of voice actors, from SNL veterans to hard-working voice talents (or both!). If you were wondering who played who, we're here to help! Here are the actors who lent their voice to The Willoughbys and what you might recognize them from.