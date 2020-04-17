A Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Star Debuted In The MonsterVerse Earlier Than We Thought

In case you haven’t seen Kong: Skull Island in a while, Jerry was the contact for Brie Larson’s character, photojournalist Mason Weaver. Jerry called Mason up to let her know that she’d been approved to join the Skull Island expedition, and when he asked her why she wanted to go, she told him that she heard that this trip was one with ulterior motives. So while Jerry didn’t directly participate in Kong: Skull Island, he did get to mildly influence the story.