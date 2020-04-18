Iconic Star Wars Characters Practice Social Distancing Thanks To Some ILM Magic

Star Wars artists are not the only artists encouraging social distancing through popular movie characters. Karen Gillan recently posted a cute fan art of her Guardians of the Galaxy character Nebula keeping her six feet from Gamora. Ryan Reynolds is also encouraging staying indoors with a perfect reference to Deadpool 2. As you can imagine, not everyone in Hollywood is exactly coping well with all the time indoors. Check out CinemaBlend’s compilation of celebrities losing their minds over the past month on social media, and stay tuned for more news on Star Wars projects.