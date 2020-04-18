Sounds Like Tom Hanks Had A Tough Time Filming Big With Penny Marshall

Tom was an incredibly great actor, and incredibly lovely. And incredibly patient with Penny, who was… you know, she was tough. Because she not only wouldn’t make decisions, but really didn't give direction. I remember one night we were shooting in Tom's loft. And Tom's been on a date with Elizabeth Perkins, and he's in the lower bunk and she's on the top or vice versa. And we were doing 15 takes of just like a Master [shot]. Which is just… you don't want to burn actors out on Master takes, because you're going to use it at the beginning of the scene and at the end of the scene. And Penny was lying on a Gumby chair being massaged while we were doing these takes. Literally. If you mic’d Penny, you would hear [low moaning sound]. Luckily, she was far enough away from the set. And you know, at some point, she would say cut, and then would go, ‘Okay, let's do it again.’ And I go, ‘Well, Pen, is there a reason why you want to go again? We have all this other coverage to get to.’ ‘No, let's go again.’ And she wouldn't even talk to Tom. So I would go to Tom and say, ‘Hey Tom, Penny wants to do it again.’ And Tom would say – which is the right thing to ask Penny – Tom would say, ‘Does she want me to do anything differently? Is there a reason we're going again? What does she want me to do different?’ ‘Hold on, Tom. Hey, Pen. Tom wants to know if you want him to do anything different.’ And Penny would say, ‘No, just tell him do it again.’