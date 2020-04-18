Why We Should Stop Thinking Of Knives Out 2 As A 'Sequel,' According To Rian Johnson

In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel. To me it’s just, ever since we started working on this I was like, ‘Look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries.’ Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.