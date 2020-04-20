Looks Like Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Big Plans For One Character

James Gunn gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe an eclectic group of characters in the form of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and their franchise has quickly become one of the MCU’s most popular. Gunn has also surrounded them with a firm supporting cast, whose roles have grown with time. This was certainly the case for Yondu Udonta. Now, it appears another character is going to get even more time to shine in the upcoming threequel.