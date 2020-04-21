Why Goldeneye Was A Pivotal Film For James Bond, According To Pierce Brosnan

Martin Campbell could put the fear of God in one. … He vibrated at such an intensity, every day. One of his great directing notes was, ‘Sharp as a knife! Sharp as a knife! 150%!’, screaming ‘Action!’ at the top of his voice. You could see actors who had come in just for a day freeze in fear. But he was also very kind, also very attentive, and very supportive to everyone. He was just extremely passionate.