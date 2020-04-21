Wow, James Gunn Really Loved Writing For Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad

Leave a Comment
The DC live-action universe is a fascinating place that is constantly expanding. With Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) in the rear view, DC fans are looking ahead to the exciting projects heading down the pipeline. Chief among them is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a sequel/reboot to David Ayer's villain-centric 2016 blockbuster. And it sounds like Gunn really loved writing for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
Harley Quinn was the clear scene-stealer in the original Suicide Squad movie, helping to buoy an otherwise disappointing DC blockbuster. Warner Bros. went all in on Margot Robbie's femme fatale, as she's set to appear in both Birds of Prey and The Suicides Quad. James Gunn has previously revealed what a pleasure it was to work with Robbie, but it seems the character itself was also a favorite collaborator. As the Guardians of the Galaxy visionary put it,
Oh, I love the Joker but Harley is one of my favorite characters I've ever written. In fact, she's probably my favorite comic character whose personality was well-defined before I wrote her for the screen. She's an incredible companion to have while writing her insane actions and dialogue. Did I say I LOVED her????
Well, that was honest. James Gunn is a huge comic book fan, and is well read on both the Marvel and DC side of things. The Suicide Squad will introduce a ton of new characters, but will also feature a few familiar faces like Harley Quinn's. And it looks like she's going to have some great material, considering how much fun Gunn had writing her.
James Gunn's comments about The Suicide Squad's script come from his Instagram Story. Gunn regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the rabid fans who are hoping for new tidbits of information regarding either Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or The Suicide Squad. He was doing one of his Instagram Q&A's, when the subject of Harley Quinn's role eventually came up. And his answer didn't disappoint.
There's a ton of momentum behind Harley Quinn right now, as she recently starred in her own R-Rated movie, Birds of Prey. As the narrator and title character, audiences got a deeper connection to the character's warped psyche. There's no telling what James Gunn has in store for Harley Quinn's Gotham villain, but smart money says that he'll go even further with the fan favorite character.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.