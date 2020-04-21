Why Kristin Wiig's Character Turns Into Cheetah In Wonder Woman 1984

Leave a Comment
The DC live-action universe has been on a roll for the past few years, as the last three releases were received well by critics. The rabid DC fans are eager to see what's coming next, and there are some very exciting projects coming to expand the universe. Chief among them is Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, which was recently pushed back from June to August. Kristen Wiig will make her DC debut as the iconic villain Cheetah, and now we have a better understanding of the character's path to super villain status.
Kristen Wiig is playing Barbara Ann Minerva in Wonder Woman 1984. She's a shy and insecure archeologist who was shown to have a personal connection with Diana Prince in the film. But she'll eventually transform into Cheetah in part due to the manipulation of Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord. Patty Jenkins recently explained this character arc, saying:
What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she's never been as good as someone like Diana. She reminds me of certain people I've known who have such low self-confidence, that they're always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years.
Well, this is intriguing. While the public has only seen a few brief glimpses of Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins has given us a glimpse into what makes Barbara Ann Minerva/ Cheetah tick in the highly anticipated sequel. We'll just have to wait and see how that personal battle affects the upcoming conflict with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.
Patty Jenkins' comments to Empire Magazine (via Syfy) are sure to excite moviegoer who are eager for any information regarding Wonder Woman 1984's contents. The footage for Diana Prince's second solo flick has been limited, as the trailers haven't revealed a ton of the movie's action or plot points. Instead, we've gotten just brief glimpses at the cast, including Kristen Wiig.
Kristen Wiig's appearances in the Wonder Woman 1984 trailers have been limited to Barbara Ann Minerva in her human form, prior to becoming imbued with Cheetah's appearance and powers. Her story hasn't been the focus of the few trailers, so Patty Jenkins' comments are the most information we've been able to glean about Barbara/ Cheetah.
The marketing for Wonder Woman 1984 was in full swing prior to the movie's change in release date. After theaters began closing, Warner Bros. shifted Patty Jenkins' sequel back a few months in an attempt to capitalize on its box office draw. Without this delay, additional trailers for the Wonder Woman sequel likely would have arrived, including more footage of Kristen Wiig's villain.
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.