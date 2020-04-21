Why Kristin Wiig's Character Turns Into Cheetah In Wonder Woman 1984

The DC live-action universe has been on a roll for the past few years, as the last three releases were received well by critics. The rabid DC fans are eager to see what's coming next, and there are some very exciting projects coming to expand the universe. Chief among them is Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, which was recently pushed back from June to August. Kristen Wiig will make her DC debut as the iconic villain Cheetah, and now we have a better understanding of the character's path to super villain status.