Warner Bros. Is Bringing Another Movie Straight To Homes, Skipping A Theatrical Run

Scoob! does answer a specific frustration some parents voiced following the release of Trolls World Tour: the ability to purchase it right away. Since kids often enjoy repeated viewings, some parents found themselves spending $60 on the title so their children could enjoy it for longer than 48 hours. You can check out Warner Bros’ official statement about the decision to release Scoob! early in the words of the studio’s chairman-CEO Ann Sarnoff: