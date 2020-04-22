The Batman Writer Finds Upside In The Movie's Delay, Teasing Possible Comic Book Inspiration

It was rumored last summer that The Batman will be an adaptation of The Long Halloween, and Jeffrey Wright, who’s appearing in the movie as James Gordon, seemingly hinted this was indeed the case last month when he shared that he was reading the story. Written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale, The Long Halloween was published from 1996 to 1997, so The Batman’s release would almost exactly coincide with the 25th anniversary of when the limited series began.