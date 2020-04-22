Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Dark Rey Could Have Looked Even Scarier

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived back in December, and answered as many questions as it raised. J.J. Abrams crafted a massive blockbuster that ended both the current trilogy and the overall Skywalker Saga. As such, the fates of both Ben Solo and Rey were decided, with the latter character briefly tempted by the Dark Side courtesy of Grandpa Palpatine. And it turns out that Dark Rey could have looked even scarier.