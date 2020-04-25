The Future Of The Star Wars Universe: 6 Massive Questions We Have

The good news for the franchise is that December 2022 is still pretty far away, and a film could start production as late as December 2021 and be in fine shape. The trouble is that there are issues – some internal, some external. In the former camp there is the problem of LucasFilm seemingly not knowing what the next Star Wars feature is going to be (if it’s going to be the Rian Johnson or Feige films, why not say?). In the latter camp there is the extremely disruptive force that is the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll have to wait and see if Disney holds on to the established date, or lets it go.