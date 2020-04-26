Armageddon Vs. Deep Impact: Which Is The Better Disaster Movie?

Sending Oil Drillers To Space

From the jump, the idea of NASA agreeing to send a group of oil drillers — albeit the best damn drillers you'll ever see — to space to drill deep below the surface of an asteroid the size of Texas and insert a nuclear bomb that they will then set off is one of the most ridiculous things anyone had ever heard of when the movie came out. And remember, this was 1998. Roland Emmerich's Godzilla came out that year. And while the "fish out of water" concept of transplanting a dozen or so grunts from an off-shore rig to the vacuum of space made for some funny moments, it just doesn't make a lot of sense. And that doesn't even touch on the scientific inaccuracies of the whole mess.

Points: -5 (That plan would never work)