How Chris Hemsworth Felt About Fighting A Bunch Of Kids For One Extraction Action Scene

The way Chris would come up against adult people who were in his way, he handles that very differently than how he does with the kids. And that kind of shows who he is inside as a character thing that we show through action. And so he, you know, he didn't kill any of the kids. They were out to get him, and he roughed him up pretty good, but he did have a line that he would not cross. But we went right up to the edge of that line.