Dark Rey Gets Kylo Ren’s Helmet In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art

Rey struggled with her link to the Dark Side in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and this only increased when she discovered that her grandfather was none other than Emperor Palpatine. But in the end, it was Rey’s link to the Jedi of the past that gave her the strength to end her grandfather’s reign of terror once and for all. She also managed to help Kylo Ren earn redemption and ultimately, reclaim his identity as Ben Solo.