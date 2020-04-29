6 Ways Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Ties Into The Tarantinoverse

If Death Proof is a movie in the Tarantino-verse, is it possible that the actors playing Stuntman Mike and “Zoe Bell” are actually the children of Randy and Janet Miller from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood? Clearly this would mean that the parents have crazy strong genes, but the timelines could match up – Death Proof clearly being a modern film based on the technology used. The 27 year age difference between Kurt Russell and Zoe Bell makes this a bit tricky, but maybe Janet is actually way younger than she looks in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and when her son is grown up she has a daughter with Randy in the late 1970s who looks just like her and grows up to follow in her stunt coordinator father’s footsteps.