xXx: State Of The Union: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The xXx Sequel

Who says you can't make a xXx movie without Vin Diesel? Well, it appears the producers behind xXx: State Of The Union didn't get the memo before they released the 2005 followup film starring Ice Cube. How the film even got produced is still a feat upon itself, especially when you consider the fact the sequel lacked the one thing that made the original movie stand out in the first place — Xander Cage. But it's not all gloom and doom as I recently discovered looking into some of the most interesting behind the scenes facts that I could find in interviews, documentaries, and director commentary tracks.