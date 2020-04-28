Why Patti Lupone Refused To Watch The Cats Movie

With movie theaters shut down, there's plenty more time to reflect on the film outings that 2019 gave us. Perhaps none went quite as viral as Tom Hooper's Cats, which was a film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. The movie quickly became infamous due to the wild visual effects, mystifying plot, and the rumors of the #ButtholeCut. While this conversation made Cats a movie you had to see to believe, Broadway legend and two-time Tony winner Patti Lupone has refused to screen it. And now she's explained why.