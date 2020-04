During the on-going social distancing protocols, Josh Gad has worked tremendously hard to keep his fans entertained. If he's not sending out video messages via Twitter, he's hosting reunions with the Goonies cast. The guy is doing some great stuff. Now he's back online with yet another way to delight us, as he has provided a first look at the new Frozen-inspired animated short centering on Olaf that will soon be premiering on Disney+. Check it out!