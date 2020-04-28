The Ridiculous Reason Pirates Of The Caribbean Had To Make Johnny Depp's Hat Out Of Rubber

Captain Jack Sparrow has a number of popular accessories, but few of them mean as much to him as his hat. He only takes it off willingly a few times, and when it does come off, there seems to be nothing he wants more than to get it back on. It seems that might be something of a case of art imitating life, as apparently keeping Jack Sparrow's hat on his head was quite difficult during Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. This resulted in the costume designer taking the unusual step of making the hat (eventually) not out of leather, but out of rubber.