The Hunger Games: 7 Things That Don't Make Any Sense

The people of District 12, for instance spend every year leading up to Reaping Day praying their child’s name does not get picked when it might be a better idea to make them as “vicious and ready to go” as Cato is by the next Hunger Games, or at the very least, teach them some basic survival skills in the event their name gets picked. Spend a few hours each day (hell, once a week would do) teaching them lessons in combat, stealth, and various survival techniques so, if their child’s name happens to be called as tribute, they could become the victor, or at least last longer than some helplessly beaten in a fight or having ingested some bad berries. Say, on that note…