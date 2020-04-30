Disney+'s Complete Skywalker Saga Trailer Is Here, So Bring Your Tissues

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's almost hard to believe, but the Star Wars franchise as we've known it has come to an end. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the nine-film narrative that began with A New Hope and captivated audiences for decades. Generations of moviegoers were brought up on the galaxy far far away, resulting in a deeply personal connection to the franchise. The entirety of the franchise will soon be available to watch on Disney+, and the streaming service's trailer for the Skywalker Saga is the thing tears are made of.