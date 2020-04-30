Disney+'s Complete Skywalker Saga Trailer Is Here, So Bring Your Tissues

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's almost hard to believe, but the Star Wars franchise as we've known it has come to an end. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the nine-film narrative that began with A New Hope and captivated audiences for decades. Generations of moviegoers were brought up on the galaxy far far away, resulting in a deeply personal connection to the franchise. The entirety of the franchise will soon be available to watch on Disney+, and the streaming service's trailer for the Skywalker Saga is the thing tears are made of.
Star Wars movies tend to inspire a deep sense of childlike wonder and nostalgia, with moviegoers feeling especially connected with the OG trio of heroes. The sequel trilogy brought new characters to interact with franchise favorites like Luke, Leia, and Han. Now we can watch the Skywalker Saga in its entirety, with The Rise of Skywalker arriving shortly on Disney+. Check out the trailer for the full collection below.
Well, I know what I'm binge-watching starting on Star Wars day aka May the 4th. All nine installments of the Star Wars franchise are available to stream, allowing moviegoers to see the overarching story with a wider lens. Let's break down what we're being shown in Disney+'s new supercut trailer.
The above trailer opens up on some OG imagery for Star Wars fans. We see Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker on Tatooine in A New Hope, in an image that J.J. Abrams would eventually recreate with The Rise of Skywalker. As Luke expresses his interest in training in the ways of The Force, a flash of Darth Vader appears to highlight the truth of his lineage, and ultimate destiny.
From there we shift backwards, and see images of Naboo city of Theed. Mace Windu's voice is heard speaking about The Chosen One, before we see young Anakin Skywalker podracing from The Phantom Menace. Images of an adult Anakin quickly transition to shots of Rey on Jakku, in some really smart editing choices.
The first tear-jerker moment for me happens in the next sequence. Because after Rey laments that she needs someone to show her place in the galaxy, we see her hug with Leia from The Rise of Skywalker. As we all know, Leia ended up becoming that mentor for Rey following Luke's death. It's a powerful bit of the above video, made more emotionally impactful given Carrie Fisher's death.
Star Wars fans can watch the Skywalker saga on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
Things quickly pick up from there, as the three trilogy begin to intertwine in exciting shots from Star Wars' tenure on the big screen. The trailer claims that "The Force is With You" thanks to Disney+, which is some solid marketing.
Disney+ is quickly becoming a hub for Star Wars content. In addition to housing the Skywalker Saga and Rogue One, the streaming service is also producing original content set within the galaxy far, far away. The final season of Clone Wars dropped, while The Mandalorian broke new ground as a live-action TV series. And there are at least two more live-action shows coming over the next few years.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drops on Disney+ on May 4th. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.