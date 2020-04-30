Construction Of Universal Studios' Epic Universe Is Officially Delayed

The future of theme parks is very much up in the air at this moment. We don't know when places like Disneyland or Universal Studios will be opening, and we have no idea what they'll be like when they do. However, perhaps the even bigger question than what will happen to the parks that we know, is what will happen to the future plans for those parks that we were expecting. New areas like Disneyland's Avengers Campus have been officially delayed and other projects, like everything Walt Disney World has going at Epcot are expected to open later than was originally planned. But bigger than all that is Epic Universe, an entirely new park being built at Universal Orlando Resort.