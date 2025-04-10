Universal's New UK Theme Park Lands Are Already Being Rumored, But It's The One That's Not Listed That Has Me Shocked

News
By published

Universal UK is missing something I was sure would be there.

Universal Orlando Resort Globe
(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

The paint isn’t dry on Universal's new Epic Universe yet, and two more themed entertainment locations are currently under construction. And yet, Universal Destinations and Experiences is not slowing down. It was first reported at the end of 2023 that Universal had purchased a plot of land in the UK to build a potential new theme park, and this week, it was announced that Universal UK is officially on the way.

Construction hasn’t begun, and the park won’t open until 2031, but that hasn’t slowed down the rumor mill in the slightest. While it hasn’t been officially revealed what lands or attractions will be part of the new park, the BBC reports that it knows what’s coming, and more surprisingly, what isn’t.

Bond Intro Still

(Image credit: Bond Intro Still)

James Bond, Lord of The Rings, And More May Be Coming To Universal Great Britain

With the park still years away, it was unclear if the lands for the new Universal UK had even been decided. However, the BBC says that, according to an unnamed source, “contracts have been signed” for areas dedicated to James Bond, Paddington, The Lord of the Rings, Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, and Minions.

The concept art that’s been released, while it doesn’t show a lot of detail, does seem to back up some of these ideas. One area, with a roller coaster attached to it, looks to be the town square from Back to the Future, complete with the clock tower building. A stunt show is clearly visible and appears to be the home of the James Bond area.

concept art of Universal UK park

(Image credit: Universal Destinations and Experiences)

Some areas, like exactly where Middle-Earth is located, are less obvious, but it’s also quite possible, even likely, that the concept art is incomplete. Still, this is all very exciting. If everything pans out as reported, we’ll get a great combination of U.K. specific franchises combined with other global IP.

Of course, if this is how the park turns out, it will be missing something quite shocking.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic concept art with harry, Ron, Hermione, and Newt Scamander

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Is Conspicuously Absent From The List

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is the franchise that transformed Universal’s theme parks, making it a significantly bigger player in the themed entertainment space. Universal Orlando Resort is about to open its third theme park, with its third Wizarding World land. That’s just how big Harry Potter is to these parks.

Yet, at a park that will be located in the U.K., where Harry Potter was born, there will apparently be no Wizarding World. It’s not simply that the rumors have left this part out. The BBC specifically states there are no plans for Harry Potter attractions in the new park.

The reason, unsurprisingly, has to do with licensing. Warner Bros., which produced the Harry Potter movies, has the theme park rights to the franchise. Meanwhile, WB has no competing theme parks in the U.S., so selling the rights was no great loss. However, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in England, which features the Harry Potter franchise, is only a 40-minute drive away from where the new theme park will be located.

The source claims Universal attempted to reach a deal with WB, but no agreement could be made. The door is always open for that to change, however. So, a new Wizarding World land could always be added in a future expansion.

Still, with Lord of the Rings, the new park will have a different fantasy land based on an incredibly popular book series, so the new park will likely be just fine.

TOPICS
Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about theme parks

Disneyland Is Adding A New Twist, And It's One Longtime Fans Of California Adventure Should Enjoy

I Just Found Out Kaley Cuoco Is A Huge Disneyphile, And I Love Her Sweet Dream To Introduce The Theme Parks To Her Own Kid

Simon Pegg Wants To Make One Thing Clear When It Comes To Rumors About What Tom Cruise Is And Isn't Doing In The Mission: Impossible Movies
See more latest
Most Popular
Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One
Simon Pegg Wants To Make One Thing Clear When It Comes To Rumors About What Tom Cruise Is And Isn't Doing In The Mission: Impossible Movies
Side by side images of Galactus and Doctor Doom from the comics
Fantastic Four’s Director Explained Why Galactus Was Picked As The Villain Over Doctor Doom, And I Like His Way Of Thinking
Montana Jordan and Dolly Parton split image
Montana Jordan Wants Dolly Parton To Guest Star On Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage, And I Think He Has An A+ Pitch For How It Could Happen
aimee lou wood on the white lotus
‘There’s A Limit’: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Is Over Talking About Her Teeth
Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
Simu Liu Name Drops Tom Holland When Explaining Why He Kept Avengers: Doomsday Casting Under Wraps
Side by side of Glen Powell in Twisters and Demi Moore in The Substance.
Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Met Up With Demi Moore's Pup, And It Was The Meet-Cute I Didn't Know I Needed This Month
Meghann Fahy as Violet in Drop.
Critics Have Seen Drop, And They’re In Agreement On The ‘Bonkers’ Blumhouse Thriller
Chadwick Boseman&#039;s T&#039;Challa sitting in Wakandan throne room in Black Panther
Black Panther Director Recalls Marvel Execs ‘Freaking Out’ Over Chadwick Boseman’s Accent For T’Challa
Emma Watson and Tom Felton in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
While Harry Potter Fan Fiction Isn't Tom Felton And Emma Watson's 'Cup Of Tea,' The Draco Actor Did Explain Why It's 'Amazing'
Nicholas Hoult&#039;s Lex Luthor wearing a tuxedo and holding a large revolver
James Gunn’s Reasons For Hiring Nicholas Hoult To Play Lex Luthor Are Still Cracking Me Up