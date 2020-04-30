Jada Pinket Smith Admits She Doesn't Know Longtime Husband Will Smith 'At All'

Going through the process of having to go through the stories and all the ideas of Will I’ve built around those stories, the thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends. Because you get into all of these ideas about what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what Will and I are supposed to be. So, Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself, right and us building a friendship along the way.